EVANSTON, Ill. — The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has announced its 2020 list of semifinalist high school students, including several from Elkhart County.
The pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of high school seniors in the nation, the organization said.
About 16,000 semifinalists were named in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring.
Among area students selected for the competition:
n Wyatt Fisher is an international baccalaureate diploma candidate at Goshen High School, meaning he is taking courses recognized and respected by leading universities across the globe. In addition to his rigorous academic pathway, Wyatt is also a musician in the orchestra program and a tennis player.
n Caleb Shenk, a senior at Bethany Christian Schools, is the son of Jeff and Jen Shenk. He plays No. 1 singles on the varsity tennis team, is a captain on the basketball team and editor of the yearbook.
n Hailey Gallant, daughter of Barb and Simon Yoder, is a senior at Concord High School and plans to attend a four-year college or university to study biology.
n Rachel Rowe, a senior at Concord High School, is the daughter of Kevin and Leslie Rowe. After graduation, she plans to attend college to major in biochemistry.
n Others named in the competition include Jacob Koets of Jimtown High School and Turner J. Koch of Northridge High School in Middlebury.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. was established in 1955 and is an independent, not-for-profit group. Since its founding it has awarded about 432,000 scholarships worth over $1.7 billion.
High school juniors may enter the annual scholarship competition by taking the annual Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The highest-scoring students in each state are selected as semifinalists.
The next step for a semifinalist to become a finalist is to complete the required application that includes their SAT or ACT scores, an essay and a letter of recommendation. Finalists are chosen on the basis of academic record, their participation in community and school activities, how they have demonstrated leadership ability, employment and awards and honors received.
