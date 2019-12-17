INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate is accepting applications for the 2020 Senate Page Program, according to state Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger.
Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
“Paging for the Indiana Senate offers students a unique perspective on how laws are created as they participate in the legislative process and meet with state lawmakers,” Rogers said. “This program is a wonderful opportunity to learn about state government, and I look forward to meeting with local students this session.”
The Senate Page Program will begin in January and run through early March. Positions fill quickly, so it is important to apply early. Pages are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. They begin their day at 8:30 a.m. and are dismissed at 3:30 p.m. Groups serve together on Wednesdays.
Serving as a page is considered an excused absence from school.
More information is available at www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.