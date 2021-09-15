NAPPANEE — As many as 100,000 people are expected to attend the three-and-a-half-day Nappanee Apple Festival, which opens at 5 p.m. today and runs through Sunday.
Beginning in 1975 as a one-block festival and now one of Indiana's top fall events, the free Apple Festival features three stages of entertainment, over 150 exhibitors, carnival rides, a parade with a military aircraft fly-over on Saturday, Miss Apple Blossom scholarship pageant, Power from the Past Antique Tractor & Engine Show, corn hole tournament, 5K road run, "Napple" baking contest, garden tractor pull, kids and adult pedal pull contests, Wings and Wheels show at Nappanee airport, and several apple-peeling and pie-eating contests.
