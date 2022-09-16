Stephanie Topping, left, and Jenni Fischer of Topping Dental begin cutting into the 7-foot apple pie baked during the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival on Friday. The four-day event continues through Sunday.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
MIDDLE RIGHT: Tom Parciak with Nappanee United Methodist Church, cooks pork burgers Thursday during the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival. The event continues through Sunday.
BOTTOM RIGHT: Apples in all their forms are the centerpiece of the 46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival, which runs through Sunday.
Elkhart Truth photo/Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo/Jon Gard
NAPPANEE — A highlight of the 46th Annual Nappanee Apple Festival came out of the oven Friday, a 7-foot, 600-pound masterpiece baked to golden brown perfection.
“It’s still warm,” Stephanie Topping of sponsor Topping Dental said as she and fellow helper Jenni Fischer began cutting the behemoth into serving-size pieces at Don Carlos Bar & Grill, previously known as El Cielito Lindo, home of the specially made oven.
