Anonymous donors give $300,000 to support nonprofits

Tom McArthur (center), executive director of Church Community Services, receives a check for $100,000 from Bill Rieth (left), president/CEO of United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, and Pete McCown, president of Community Foundation of Elkhart County.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — An anonymous local businessman and his wife have donated $300,000 to help the community cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is being divided three ways between the COVID-19 Community Response Fund – a partnership between United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County – and local nonprofits Faith Mission and Church Community Services.

(1) comment

wbdbaj
wbdbaj

THANK YOU CCS donors for your big gift. We are so grateful you can and did!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.