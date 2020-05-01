Anonymous donors give $300,000 to support nonprofits

Tom McArthur (center), executive director of Church Community Services, receives a check for $100,000 from Bill Rieth (left), president/CEO of United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties, and Pete McCown, president of Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
ELKHART — An anonymous local businessman and his wife have donated $300,000 to help the community cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation is being divided three ways between the COVID-19 Community Response Fund – a partnership between United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County – and local nonprofits Faith Mission and Church Community Services.
(1) comment
THANK YOU CCS donors for your big gift. We are so grateful you can and did!!!
