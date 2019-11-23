GOSHEN — Goshen College will again offer annual online weekday devotions to help believers make time and space in their hearts and minds to reflect during the season of Advent.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 25, the week before the first Sunday of Advent, and culminating on Christmas Day, Goshen College students, faculty and staff will provide weekday reflections based on the lectionary Scripture passages, available online at www.goshen.edu/devotions, or by subscribing to the daily email.
Goshen College students and employees will reflect on the theme: “What are you waiting for?” from Mennonite Church USA and Mennonite Church Canada worship resources.
This year’s theme revolves around questions: What are our strong memories of this season in the congregations we have been part of? What has the Spirit been stirring in our region in the last few years? What are the concerns that are weighing heavy on people’s hearts? What is happening on the earth? What are we and our neighbors longing for?
The devotion writers will reflect honestly on the Scriptures and offer words of assurances of faith. The spiritual offerings will include poetry, personal stories, reflections and prayers, all intended to more closely examine the call to change and follow Christ.
Since 2001, Goshen College annually celebrates special seasons of the church calendar, particularly Advent and Lent, with online devotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.