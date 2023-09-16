Anna Kirts from Elkhart is turning 100 years old on Sept. 16. Helping her celebrate this milestone are friends and family from the Elkhart area, along with her daughters, granddaughter (and their families), who are traveling from Florida to mark this occasion.
