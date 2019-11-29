Animated pull-toy workshop offered

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks Department will host an Animated Pull Toy Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
Hoosiers looking for a unique gift idea are invited to this unique workshop that will teach participants how to build an animated wooden dog toy. All parts are pre-cut allowing for easy assembly at the program. The completed toy is about 8.5 inches long.
Cost is $8/person with all supplies included. Space is limited and registration is required by Tuesday, Dec. 3. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The class will meet at the Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or from the administration office at 574-535-6458.
