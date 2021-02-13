ELKHART — To make Anabaptist theological and leadership education more accessible to students of diverse traditions, ethnicities, racial identities and geographic locations, Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) is offering three new merit-based scholarships for new graduate students beginning in the 2021–22 academic year. Recipients of these scholarships can pursue studies either at a distance or on the AMBS campus in Elkhart.
The Multicultural Church Scholarship is for students who are serving in or preparing for ministry assignments in a multicultural context and/or who belong to historically underrepresented racial or ethnic groups within the Mennonite Church. Each year, this award will provide a limited number of 100-percent tuition grants to full-time students beginning a master’s program, or a limited number of 75-percent tuition grants to part-time students beginning a master’s program. Applicants must be a member in good standing of a congregation that is affiliated with Mennonite World Conference or a related Anabaptist group.
