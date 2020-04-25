Participants in AMBS's August orientation course — Leadership Education in Anabaptist Perspective — tour Island Park in downtown Elkhart as they consider how theology relates to one's setting and context.
ELKHART — Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) is doubling its dollar-for-dollar church matching grant from $1,000 to $2,000 per academic year, beginning in 2020–21. The grant matches contributions that congregations, conferences and regional churches make toward a student’s tuition costs for graduate-level study at the seminary.
This increase is an expression of AMBS’s commitment to make theological and leadership education affordable and accessible for students across the church – and to partner with the wider church in investing in current and future leaders, noted Daniel Grimes, M.P.A., vice president for Advancement and Enrollment.
