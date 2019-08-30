GOSHEN — Having a conversation about advance-care planning can be uncomfortable, advocates say, but being prepared for a potential medical crisis can ensure your wishes are followed and lift the decision-making burden off those you love.
Goshen Health’s next Thrive meeting – from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Greencroft’s Goshen Community Center – experts will talk about the importance of discussing a person’s wishes with family and provide education on advance-care planning documents.
October’s topic will cover information on good sleep habits.
Thrive meetings are offered the first Tuesday of each month. More information is available at GoshenHealth.com/thrive or 574-364-2496. All meetings are free and open to the public. No registration is required.
