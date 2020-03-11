ELKHART -- Acclaimed pianist Nicholas Roth will lead a piano master class for teachers and students from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Piano Market Plus, 2135 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart. Roth will share teaching ideas and work on prepared pieces with students.
Roth, an Elkhart native, is a featured performer and teacher throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia. He has been honored by the Indiana House of Representatives for his “contribution to the performing arts, his accomplishments as a concert pianist, and his inspiration to young musicians.”
