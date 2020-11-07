Aboard the USS Ronald Reagan

Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Estefania Mora, from Elkhart, stands watch in the pilot house of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during Keen Sword 21 in the Philippine Sea. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years, the military said. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to the nations’ shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.
