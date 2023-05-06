ELKHART — Scholarships will be awarded to two Elkhart women by the American Association of University Women of Elkhart on Tuesday.
The private AAUW event will be at the Elkhart High School Engineering, Technology and Innovation building on California road. The guest speaker for the event will be Jan Farron, 2022 Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce Women’s Council “Woman of the Year.”
