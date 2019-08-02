A plethora of 4-H Junior Achievement Award winners recently announced

The 2019 4-H Junior Achievement Award Winners are, from left, Maya Narayan, Judit Selita Jimenez and Chelsea Hickman.

 Photo provided

GOSHEN — The 2019 4-H Youth Award Winners have been named, according to Sthele Greybar, 4-H Youth Development extension educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. The winners are: 

Kroger Culinary Awards

Kroger Culinary Award: Andrew Stump with his Rye Swiss Twist Bread.

Free Choice Baking Award: Paige Jacobs with her Braided Garlic Bread.

Citizenship Awards

Junior Division

Kami Bell

Ethan Sutton

Sharan Suthaharan

Senior Division

Emily Tinervia

Paula Toth-Perez

Margaret Southern

Leadership Awards

Junior Division

Kara Stacy

Jonathan Wesco

Alison Sapp

Senior Division

Katelynn Schwartz

MacKenzie Grueser

Achievement Awards

Junior

Maya Narayan

Chelsea Hickman

Judit Selita Jimenez

Senior

Christina Hickman

Madeline Bailey

Joseph Narayan

Farm Bureau Tenure Awards

Madeline Bailey

Alison Robinson

Horizon Awards

Michael Wesco

R. Kendyll Stutzman

4-H “I Dare You” Awards

Kylie Weaver

Andrew Bailey

WFRN Leadership Awards

Morgan Solliday

Tanner Sallee

Janice Gawthrop Memorial Scholarship

Michaela Powell

Millie Christofeno Perseverance Award

Grace Anderson

Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarships

Chrstina Hickman

Bethany Janowski

Michaela Powell

Morgan Sanchez

Friends of 4-H Scholarships

Hannah Brubaker

Amanda Byland

Sophie Carrison

Donovan Edwards

Christina Hickman

Amanda Jenkins

Grace Leer

Kylie Miller

Nicole Miller

Reegan Miller

Madison Newcomer

Logan Ott

Emily Parcell

Kali Parisi

Marissa Rasler

Ashton Rice

Sage Schnell

Margaret Southern

Dillion Weldy

Garrett Weldy

