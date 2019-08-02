A plethora of 4-H Junior Achievement Award winners recently announced

GOSHEN — The 2019 4-H Youth Award Winners have been named, according to Sthele Greybar, 4-H Youth Development extension educator with Purdue Extension Elkhart County. The winners are:
Kroger Culinary Awards
Kroger Culinary Award: Andrew Stump with his Rye Swiss Twist Bread.
Free Choice Baking Award: Paige Jacobs with her Braided Garlic Bread.
Citizenship Awards
Junior Division
Kami Bell
Ethan Sutton
Sharan Suthaharan
Senior Division
Emily Tinervia
Paula Toth-Perez
Margaret Southern
Leadership Awards
Junior Division
Kara Stacy
Jonathan Wesco
Alison Sapp
Senior Division
Katelynn Schwartz
MacKenzie Grueser
Achievement Awards
Junior
Maya Narayan
Chelsea Hickman
Judit Selita Jimenez
Senior
Christina Hickman
Madeline Bailey
Joseph Narayan
Farm Bureau Tenure Awards
Madeline Bailey
Alison Robinson
Horizon Awards
Michael Wesco
R. Kendyll Stutzman
4-H “I Dare You” Awards
Kylie Weaver
Andrew Bailey
WFRN Leadership Awards
Morgan Solliday
Tanner Sallee
Janice Gawthrop Memorial Scholarship
Michaela Powell
Millie Christofeno Perseverance Award
Grace Anderson
Indiana 4-H Foundation Scholarships
Chrstina Hickman
Bethany Janowski
Michaela Powell
Morgan Sanchez
Friends of 4-H Scholarships
Hannah Brubaker
Amanda Byland
Sophie Carrison
Donovan Edwards
Christina Hickman
Amanda Jenkins
Grace Leer
Kylie Miller
Nicole Miller
Reegan Miller
Madison Newcomer
Logan Ott
Emily Parcell
Kali Parisi
Marissa Rasler
Ashton Rice
Sage Schnell
Margaret Southern
Dillion Weldy
Garrett Weldy
