A plan for preserving peaches

Many people enjoy having local food experiences. If you’ve never eaten a tree-ripened fresh peach and had the juice run down your arm, you haven’t lived. It is messy, but so good!
The sweet, juicy peaches grown today bear little resemblance to the earliest peaches which are native to China. These peaches were small, sour and much fuzzier than modern varieties. Today, there are thousands of varieties. Some have stones that cling to the flesh that are called clingstone varieties; others are freestone. If you are preserving peaches, I recommend Redhaven, Redskin, Sunhigh, and Triogem varieties. There are always new varieties coming out. Some have yellow flesh while others have white or pale pink flesh.
When selecting peaches, make sure to smell them. An appealing fragrance is the best clue to a ripe peach. Look for peaches that give slightly when you apply pressure. They should have a yellow or creamy background color between their blushed areas. Avoid peaches with greenish undertones or that are bruised or soft. When storing, peaches will keep in a refrigerator crisper for up to two weeks.
When eating fresh peaches, you do not have to peel them. Their peel has a lot of flavor and fiber. Consider leaving the peel on when making cobbler and pie. Very ripe peaches are usually easy to peel; others may need to be blanched first. To blanch, cut a small X in the end opposite of the stem. Dip the peach in boiling water for 30 seconds, then plunge into ice water. The skin will peel away.
Peaches oxidize and brown when exposed to air. To slow down or prevent this, rub or sprinkle them with lemon juice. You can also freeze them. Select peaches that aren’t quite ripe yet as freezing will make them a little softer. Instead of freezing them in sugar syrup or dry pack, use fruit juice such as orange, peach, or white grape juice. I buy frozen juice concentrate, make it according to the directions, and freeze the peaches in it.
For a publication on preserving peaches, write me at 17746 C.R. 34 Ste E, Goshen, IN 46528, call the office at 574-533-0554, or visit https://extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/HHS/HHS-808-W.pdf
Peachy Rice Salad
(UMass Extension)
2 C. Brown rice, cooked
1 Med. Peach, sliced
1 Green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 C. Celery, diced
1/4 C. Vinaigrette dressing
Wash and prepare fresh fruits and vegetables. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix. Serve chilled.
Mary Ann Lienhart Cross is Extension Educator, Health & Human Sciences, Purdue Extension Elkhart County. She can be reached at 574-533-0554 or lienhart@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.