I’m not sure how it started because these last 18 months dealing with the killjoy called COVID are still a blur. But I do remember seeing folding chairs in a quasi circle the summer of 2020, where neighbors sat 6 feet apart on Fridays around 5 p.m. They were at the entrance leading to our little road to the river channel behind our houses. The chairs disappeared when the temperatures dipped and so did we snowbirds.
When we returned home from those harrowing few months hunting down vaccines in the Sunshine State, the chairs reappeared. I needed people more than ever, since we were still reluctant about house parties and indoor dining. So I noticed one neighbor next to the slanted road would put an empty chair or two out as a signal that one or both of them would be sitting there, happy hour drink and cellphone or book in hand, waiting for company. Slowly the circle would grow and widen, while accommodating neighbors held our Friday drinks as we found stable ground for our canvas chairs. Most of us had those ubiquitous ones that we had used tailgating or cheering on our children or grandchildren at endless events.
