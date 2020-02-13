BRISTOL — The romantic musical “First Date” opens Feb. 21 for a three-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinée at 3 p.m. on March 1.

Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles who seemingly have nothing in common, have been set up on a blind date. Further complicated by the influences of their friends and family and the impact of social media, the first date of this conservative Jewish banker and funky shiksa artist seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all.

