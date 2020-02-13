Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Variable clouds with snow showers. Colder. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Jacob Delong, left, Preston Reddell, Cristian Marquez, Pippen Roth and Courteney Ebert in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the musical First Date, opening Feb. 21 at the Bristol Opera House.
Jacob Delong, left, Preston Reddell, Cristian Marquez, Pippen Roth and Courteney Ebert in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the musical First Date, opening Feb. 21 at the Bristol Opera House.
BRISTOL — The romantic musical “First Date” opens Feb. 21 for a three-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinée at 3 p.m. on March 1.
Casey and Aaron, two 30-ish New York City singles who seemingly have nothing in common, have been set up on a blind date. Further complicated by the influences of their friends and family and the impact of social media, the first date of this conservative Jewish banker and funky shiksa artist seems to be doomed. But with the help of a meddling but well-meaning waiter, Casey and Aaron might make a connection after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.