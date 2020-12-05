GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County 4-H program is offering a free Gingerbread Construction Challenge to Elkhart County families with youth in grades K-12.
Families may pick up a free supply kit and join a virtual program to kick off this sweet event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Following the program, families will submit photos of their completed Gingerbread Houses for judging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.