GOSHEN — “Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting” has been named the 2022 President’s Item by Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Michael Christofeno.
The President’s Item is an Open Class contest in which anyone over the age of 8 in the Michiana area can enter. There is no pre-registration or entry fee. Bring your entry to the 4-H Fairgrounds, Home & Family Arts Building, on Thursday, July 21. Check-in is from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with open judging at noon by Christofeno.
