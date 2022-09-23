GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension Elkhart County office announces 4-H enrollment opens on Oct. 1 for youth from grades 3-12.
4-H is a youth development program delivered by Cooperative Extension. This involves a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing. For over 100 years, 4‑H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving children a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.