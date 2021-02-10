LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnering over fifty years of experience in the field of education, Dr. William McBride has led an impressive career. Throughout his acclaimed career, Dr. McBride has gained extensive expertise in the areas of Social and Political Philosophy, Legal Philosophy, and Continental European Philosophy. In his previous years, Dr. McBride taught at Yale University for nearly a decade and has lectured at Northwestern University, Sofia University in Bulgaria, and the Korcula Summer School.