The donation from 100 Women Who Care will help families who need support with e-learning while at EdCamp. The nonprofit seeks to bridge the gap to help the child care crisis in Elkhart County. The program is open to all kindergarten to eighth-grade students enrolled in the hybrid model. EdCamp also offers an enrichment curriculum in the arts, science and fitness.
ELKHART — The first virtual meeting of Elkhart County’s social philanthropy group 100 Women Who Care resulted in a $10,000 donation to help Elkhart students navigating e-learning.
Since 2014, women have gathered every three months to learn about local needs and then pick a charitable cause to support with the combined total of their $100 gifts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the January meeting happened virtually. The Elkhart Education Foundation’s EdCamp was selected in a close vote and is being awarded $10,000.
