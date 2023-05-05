Stable Grounds receives a $10,000 grant from 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County. Those pictured are from Stable Grounds, the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and 100 Women Who Care. Front row (from left): Rudy Chapman, Kori Cripe, Julie Whitehead, Becca Snider, Jane Allen, Callen Hummel and Olivia Hummel. Back row: Billie Eubanks, Kim Miller, Cindy Miller, Kahlil Schertz, Joel Miller, Yvonne Buller, Tami Hicks and Pam Hluchota.
MIDDLEBURY — Seeing the impact of the work at Stable Grounds led Lindsy Diener-Locke to nominate the nonprofit for its second grant from 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County.
Jane Allen, the retired Middlebury Community Schools superintendent who is helping lead and grow Stable Grounds, told the women gathered for the March meeting of the giving circle about what’s happening. The subsequent vote resulted in a $10,000 grant from the women who are part of 100 Women Who Care.
