Representatives from RETA and 100 Women Who Care gather for a photo marking the donation of $10,000 in front of the construction site of the new facility. Pictured are (from left) RETA Advancement Director Rod Tackett, RETA Executive Director Roxana Konopinski and Shelley Virgil, a member of 100 Women Who Care.
ELKHART — A $10,000 grant from 100 Women Who Care will help RETA open a new facility as early as spring.
A pregnancy clinic that provides family resources, RETA is building a facility in downtown Elkhart for its clients. The new building will allow services to be more accessible so RETA can better serve its clients, organizers say.
