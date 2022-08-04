ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo has announced the launching of the “100 Black Sons Initiative” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Beardsley Elementary School, 1025 McPherson St.
“With the start of school just around the corner and summer coming to an end, the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo thought it was a good idea that the community got back to what we call each one-teach one,” said Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart chapter. “Throughout the summer across the Michiana area, gun violence has seem to hit an all-time high especially in the inner city. What we want to do is get back to the village raising a child.”
