FOREST CITY, Iowa — Winnebago Industries Inc. will temporarily suspend most production activities at the company’s Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar and Chris-Craft facilities, the company announced on Monday.
This action is in response to the national spread of the coronavirus, the national emergency associated with the virus, and unforeseeable change in business circumstances that have accompanied it, the company said. These steps are designed to lower the probability of coronavirus exposure to employees and adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the company’s products.
Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment.
Each of the company’s businesses will suspend production during the week of March 23 and, based on present conditions, the manufacturing suspension is currently anticipated to last through April 12.
“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe. “We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is not an easy one, but we are confident it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders. During this time, we will remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and Federal resources may require during this crisis.”
To support employees and their families affected by this temporary production suspension, the company is providing base pay and benefits for the first two weeks.
“As we take precautionary measures in the best interest of both our employees’ health and our long-term business prospects, we remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and in our cash position to allow us to provide the appropriate pay and benefits to our employees and weather a period of business interruption from this health crisis,” Happe said.
On Friday, Winnebago said they had taken some steps, like suspending factory tours and implementing social distancing, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. At that point, no RV companies suggested that they would disrupt manufacturing over the virus. RV Industry Association spokesperson Monika Geraci said keeping manufacturing going is crucial both to employees and to the public sector, to which the industry is donating RVs that can be used for handling the pandemic.
“It is important that the businesses are able to stay open, which obviously keeps people employed in Elkhart in particular," Geraci said.
Winnebago Industries said on Monday it will continue to monitor this situation closely and is committed to executing contingency plans that ensure a safe work environment for employees and disciplined production strategies that benefit the company and its channel partners before resuming full operations.
