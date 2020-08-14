ELKHART — The Elkhart County Health Department has been notified by the Indiana State Department of Health that adult mosquitoes collected July 15 and July 28 have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Those mosquitoes were from samples collected in the Elkhart area, but health officials on Friday urged all residents to take precautions.
“It is possible that the virus is present in other areas of the county and could be detected soon, so precautions should be taken to protect you and your family from mosquitoes,” the department said.
West Nile virus transmission tends to be higher in the early fall, so the potential exists for individuals to be impacted soon by this virus or other mosquito-borne diseases, the statement said. Mosquitoes will remain active at temperatures above 60 degrees and tend to be more active in the evening and pre-dawn hours. Common precautions include:
Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning);
Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to clothes and exposed skin;
Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas;
Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.
Even a container as small as a bottle cap can breed mosquitoes, so residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds:
Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;
Repair failed septic systems;
Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
Frequently replace the water in pet bowls;
Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
Residents should contact the Elkhart County Health Department if they have questions concerning mosquito control at 574-971-4600.
