ELKHART — The Elkhart County Election Board, Voter Registration, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners and the Elkhart County Health Department plan to open a part-time Voter Registration Office in downtown Elkhart.
This office will be located on the third floor of the Elkhart County Health Department-Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave. It will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and additional hours will be added as needed, officials said.
