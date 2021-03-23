Volunteers pack food to distribute at a mobile food bank giveaway at Church Community Services. Crossroads United Way is launching a new program aimed at helping families overcome their most persistent roadblocks to success.
Volunteers pack food to distribute at a mobile food bank giveaway at Church Community Services. Crossroads United Way is launching a new program aimed at helping families overcome their most persistent roadblocks to success.
ELKHART — A new United Way program is using a combination of personalized coaching, a network of community resources and up to $1,000 in direct assistance to help families overcome their most persistent roadblocks to success.
Thrive United pairs families with a trained coach to help them identify barriers, set goals and create a path forward. Coaches are assisting households in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.