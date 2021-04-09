ELKHART — Crossroads United Way is introducing a new kindergarten readiness initiative designed to engage families and help improve the skill development of children entering school.

The program features Page the Puppy, the star in a series of four bilingual books in English and Spanish and activity kits that are being distributed at no cost to incoming Goshen Community Schools kindergarteners and their families.

