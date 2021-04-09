Student volunteers from Goshen High School’s National Honor Society helped assemble 500 kits for incoming kindergarteners. Crossroads United Way plans to expand the program to other local school districts in 2022.
Photo provided
Volunteers from Goshen High School’s National Honor Society packed 500 Page the Puppy kits for incoming kindergarten students in Goshen Community Schools.
ELKHART — Crossroads United Way is introducing a new kindergarten readiness initiative designed to engage families and help improve the skill development of children entering school.
The program features Page the Puppy, the star in a series of four bilingual books in English and Spanish and activity kits that are being distributed at no cost to incoming Goshen Community Schools kindergarteners and their families.
