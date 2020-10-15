Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse

Visitors are invited to catch a glimpse of what life was like for the average student of the mill valley over a century ago.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County Parks

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County parks will offer visitors the chance to tour a century-old one-room schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.

Tours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.