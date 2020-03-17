GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department tornado siren test between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, was canceled. along with others throughout the state.
During an actual emergency: Residents and businesses should immediately respond to the outdoor warning sirens by taking cover, along with their pets, in designated storm-resistant locations, and continue to monitor sources for emergency information.
Now is the time for residents without a tornado shelter of their own to determine where they will go in case of a tornado warning, according to emergency response officials. Residents who have an appropriate shelter are encouraged to be open to neighbors without shelter by allowing them to share theirs, if approached.
Goshen tests outdoor warning sirens every Thursday at 2 p.m. to make sure they are functioning and make repairs if needed.
The National Weather Service coordinates Severe Weather Preparedness Week to educate the public about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and to help everyone be prepared when severe weather occurs. Every day of the week will focus on a different topic. For a full list of recommended activities for the public, go to www.weather.gov/ind/SevereWxWeek.
The weather services urges residents to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning:
- A watch signals that a tornado is possible in the area. During a watch, you should discuss emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room.
- A warning means you need to take action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by the weather radar. Move to your safe room.
