ELKHART — Susan Stiffney, an educator and nurse, will join the Elkhart County Board of Health starting Thursday after her confirmation by the county Board of Commissioners.
Stiffney holds a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Indiana University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, both from Goshen College. She recently retired from Goshen Community Schools.
