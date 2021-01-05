Indiana health officials reported 3,477 new coronavirus infections and 142 additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as the state began to see a slow increase of coronavirus-related hospitalizations following a previous series of spikes in December.
In Elkhart County, the seven-day average number of cases reported each day was rising slightly, up to 92 from a low of 77 on Dec. 30, according to the Indiana Department of Health's daily update. But those numbers are still well below the 304-case average on Nov. 17.
