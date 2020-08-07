Indiana on Friday recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, easily surpassing the high from the previous day.
Health officials recorded 1,253 new cases, up from 1,039 positive cases logged the previous day.
Meanwhile, testing has declined, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. The seven-day average of tests completed daily fell from a high of 10,075 on July 22 to 8,890 this week.
Positive test rates remained steady statewide, at about 7.5 percent.
Ten new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll related to the coronavirus in Indiana to 2,821.
In Elkhart County, 47 new cases were reported and two new deaths, raising the death toll to 82 since the outbreak began.
Testing has fallen off locally as well. The seven-day average of tests was down to 275 this week, compared with the average high of 454 tests on July 17.
The daily positive test rate was averaging 9.8 percent in Elkhart County, nearly on par with the average of recent days.
