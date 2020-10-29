ELKHART — Health officials on Thursday reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County — 238 in one day.
Statewide numbers also reached new highs, 3,649, eclipsing the previous one-day high of 2,820 set on Oct. 21. It was the first time Indiana had recorded more than 3,000 positive cases of the virus in one day and brought the state total of cases to 172,730.
The previous one-day high in Elkhart County was 222 also on Oct. 21. Reflecting cases filed on Wednesday, Thursday's report pushed the total number of cases in the county to 9,783 since outbreak began in March.
The seven-day average of new cases in the county continued to rise, from 145 to 148 daily.
Positive test rates also continued to climb, with the average seven-day rate for all tests at 11.7% on Oct. 22 — the most recent date for which enough testing data is available to reliably calculate positive test rates — up from 11.1% the previous day.
The moving average positive test rate for individuals in the county was at 22.6%, up from the 21.9% the previous day.
One new COVID-related death was reported in the county, from Tuesday, bringing that total to 146.
High-water mark
The 3,649 new infections statewide reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday marked the first time Indiana has recorded more than 3,000 positive cases of the virus in one day.
The department’s daily update of its coronavirus dashboard showed 1,733 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest since early April. Of those, 509 are in intensive care, which is the most since May 6. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 72% since Sept. 22 — the day before Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his decision to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate.
More than 70% of Indiana's ICU beds are also in use, according to the health department, leaving 565 beds available as of Thursday. Now, more of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far.
Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases also rose to 2,511. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and nearly triple the seven-day rolling average of 858 newly confirmed cases the agency reported on Sept. 22.
Indiana’s 33 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,260, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, and a total of 172,730 Hoosiers are known to have had the virus.
