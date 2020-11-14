ELKHART — State and county COVID-19 infections continued to mount Saturday as health officials took action to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Indiana reported 8,451 new cases, the highest number in a single day since the first case was reported in the state on March 6.
It shattered the previous high of 6,576 cases reported on Wednesday and brought the state's total to 244,887.
Twenty-five more deaths were reported, bringing that total to 4,638.
In Elkhart County, the number of new cases reported Saturday was 456, another high, bringing the total in the county to 13,978 since March. All but one were from Friday.
The previous one-day high in the county, set two days earlier, was 411.
New-case numbers pushed the seven-day average in the county to a new high of 313.
The county's seven-day average positive test rate also rose to a new high of 15.7%, well above the state average of 10.9%
Among individuals, which discounts multiple tests taken for a single person, the average positive test rate rose to 33.2%.
One new COVID death was reported in the county, bringing the total to 183.
County officials and community leaders on Friday announced plans for new restrictions in the face of the growing outbreak.
Affected by the still-developing restrictions would be businesses and other organizations; restaurants, bars and entertainment venues; school-sponsored events; and gatherings, meetings and events. The new order is expected to provide “clear direction” in those environments, including social distancing, the use of face masks, sanitation and occupancy limits.
The new restrictions, expected to be released this week, follow a countywide mask mandate that was issued by the local health department June 29.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order Friday reinstating limits on crowd sizes for nearly every county across the state starting Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.