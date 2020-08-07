BRISTOL — Summer’s biggest meteor shower will peak next week and Bonneyville Mill County Park is throwing a Perseids Party to catch the stellar show on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Each year, the Perseids meteor shower dazzles stargazers with more than 70 meteors an hour visible to the naked eye during its peak. The free meteor shower viewing party at Bonneyville Mill will take place at the Briar Patch Shelter, which offers clear views of the sky away from city lights, and plenty of “space” for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.