ELKHART — County health officials are urging residents to remain vigilant as they watch key coronavirus indicators as well as activities that can elevate the risk of spread.
The county recorded 60 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total past 5,000 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health said Friday. It also added four new deaths over the previous two days.
That brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,051 and the number of deaths to 91.
Elkhart County Health Department spokesperson Melanie Sizemore said seven-day averages are often a better gauge of coronavirus activity in the community because they level out highs and lows caused by reporting issues.
In the case of confirmed infections, the average number of daily positive cases in the county was at 41, which is down from an average 43 reported two days earlier but up from a low of 32 reported on Aug. 2.
Another closely watched indicator, the average daily positive test rate, was at 7.6% on Aug. 7, the most recent day an average could reliably be calculated. That's down from 8% on the two previous days but above the recent low average of 6.8% recorded on July 24.
Health officials have said they wanted to drive the daily positive test rate to 5% or lower.
"We remain hopeful," Sizemore said. "The closer we get to 5%, the better we will feel here in Elkhart County. But we're also realistic."
Events such as the county moving to Stage 4.5 recently, which allows larger social gatherings, or the start of school, even the upcoming holiday, will present challenges, she said.
"So we're hopeful the number will remain low, and go even lower, but we always take it day by day," she said.
