Rail overpass designers questioned on public input

DUNLAP — Concord township and fire officials expressed concerns with the favored design for a railroad overpass during a virtual open house Monday.
Planners behind the $30 million grade separation project led an online question and answer session for more than 40 people Monday night. They included representatives of the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Elkhart County Highway Department and project design firm Parsons Transportation Group.
The aim of the project is to provide an overpass in the Dunlap area over the railroad tracks that run alongside U.S. 33, in order to improve safety and reduce wait times for stopped trains. The favored design would bridge over the tracks, the highway and C.R. 45 by connecting Concord Mall Drive and Sunnyside Avenue.
The overpass would have sidewalks on either side for bicycles and pedestrians and would be wide enough for emergency vehicles to pass down the middle, said Dan Miller, a risk specialist with Parsons. The plan also includes a roundabout southeast of Concord Mall connecting Mall and Center drives with the new overpass.
The existing ground-level crossings at Sunnyside Avenue and at C.R. 13 would be closed.
“The big push of this is safety, and sometimes when you go through design, you have to look at give and take. And getting rid of the two at-grade crossings ... really is a big push for this project,” Miller said. “We are also, by doing the overpass, you’re not gonna have stoppage at both those crossings throughout the day with some of the 80 to 90 trains a day stopping on the tracks.”
The Mall Drive-Sunnyside plan emerged as the best option from out of about 16 that were considered, said Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie. Problems with other proposals included the cost, the amount of land that would need to be disturbed or the angle of the overpass being steeper than acceptable design standards.
The bulk of the funding for the project is a $20 million Trax grant from INDOT. McKenzie said the county’s $10 million share has been budgeted.
The next steps include an environmental study and public hearing in 2021, final design by 2022 and construction in 2023 and 2024. Miller noted that a traffic analysis is in the works but it’s a challenge becuase the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced traffic below normal levels.
Public involvement
Many of the questions asked by the audience centered on traffic congestion, how neighboring homes would be affected and whether long vehicles like school buses, semi trucks and fire engines would be able to navigate the turns or the roundabout.
Concord Township Trustee Jim Weeber questioned how much the project was in the interest of Concord Township versus the interest of the railroad. He said there are numerous people dissatisfied with the design and wondered why there hadn’t been more public involvement in the process.
“The previous chief at Concord Fire Department was solicited to write a letter in support of this project,” Weeber said. “However, he wouldn’t do it based on the fact that semi traffic that would be carrying hazardous materials is going to be brought in to a residential area.”
Miller said traffic analysis is a major part of the design process. He also said the public will have more public involvement from this point on, including an in-person hearing on Aug. 25.
“We will see if, with the issues going on with the pandemic, if that can be allowed. The previous planned meetings have been delayed up to this point,” Miller said. “Beyond that, as the design progresses, we will look to continue having additional public involvement from stakeholder outreach and additional virtual public involvement. An official public hearing is handled at the end of the environmental process. Basically, once we get the draft environmental document finalized, we then will have a public hearing for a last opportunity for people to provide input and see if things in the design need to be altered before we’re allowed to finalize the environmental documents and finalize the design.”
McKenzie added that the current fire chief will have plenty of opportunities to make his comments heard.
Kimberly Martin, a bus driver for Concord Community Schools, said train crossings are a huge pain but that she was also worried about traffic being forced in one direction.
Holder indicated they hope to reduce the overall congestion in the area during school pick-up and drop-off times.
“In every case where I’ve spoken to bus drivers, they were much less concerned about stoplights or things like that than they are having to stop at railroad crossings,” he said. “Hopeully with this project, improving that fluidity into the school, stopping all of those buses from having to stop at the tracks, will improve the overall congestion during those times in this area.”
The team stressed that the favored plan isn’t the final design and that many things still need to be determined in the next few years, such as land that will need to be bought, buildings that will need to be demolished and whether stop lights or turn lanes will need to be added.
Jason Holder, local Trax program manager, said the goal is to design something that will serve the community for decades. He said Elkhart County’s project had more design alternatives considered than any other Trax grant recipient.
“There’s a lot of thought being put into the small details of this, like how wide is that roundabout, how easy is it gonna be to navigate for emergency vehicles. ... None of this stuff is not being considered,” he said. “Definitely something that we’re going to continue to work on until we have the final design here, and it makes sense for EMS, first responders, the schools – all of those people are going to be parties that we’re discussing this with.”
Another open house session is planned for Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Concord Intermediate School, 59194 C.R. 13, Elkhart. The in-person session will follow Indiana Department of Health guidelines, including mask, sanitizer and social distance requirements.
The presentation, including maps and design sketches, is available at www.elkcohwy.org/projects under the railroad grade separation project link.
(1) comment
What happened to the overpass planned for Hively Ave? At one time there was a large sign at the crossing singing the praises of the coming construction. I don't care where they put it as long as it is a way to avoid parked trains. Seems like Hively would have more traffic though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.