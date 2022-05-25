Volunteers led by campus gardener Bree Askew plants a Quilt Garden on Tuesday at Ruthmere in Elkhart as a statue of a man taking a break from his chores looks on. Thirty-two whimsical Seward Johnson statues are being installed in locations across the county to help celebrate the annual Quilt Gardens display this year.
Robin Peete stops to take a closer look at a statue depicting two men playing chess Tuesday outside The Lerner Theatre in Ekhart. Thirty-two whimsical Seward Johnson statues are being installed in locations across the county to help celebrate the annual Quilt Gardens display this year.
This statue of a couple embracing was installed Tuesday outside Hopman Jewelers. Thirty-two whimsical Seward Johnson statues are being installed in locations across the county to help celebrate the annual Quilt Gardens display this year.
This statue of a man washing a window stands outside The Vine on Main Street in Elkhart. Thirty-two whimsical Seward Johnson statues are being installed in locations across the county to help celebrate the annual Quilt Gardens display this year.
This statue of a painter watches over volunteers, directed by Amy Myers, the horticulture and facilities manager at Wellfield Botanic Gardens, as they plant a Quilt Garden on Tuesday.
Elkhart Truth photo/Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photos / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo/Jon Gard
