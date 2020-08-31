ELKHART — The COVID-19 infection rate in Elkhart County dipped below 5 percent for the first time since March, although health officials continue to urge vigilance related to testing and mask-wearing.
Twenty-six new cases in the county were reported Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 5,602.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the cumulative total at 98.
The seven-day average of positive tests fell to 4.9 percent on Aug. 24, the most recent date when enough testing data was available for a reliable calculation, according to state health officials. That was the first time that measure had fallen below 5 percent since March 30 after peaking at 18.4 percent on April 15 and again at 13.1 percent on July 10.
Another positive test rate indicator, showing individuals tested rather than total tests, was at a seven-day average of 9.2 percent on Aug. 24, down from 13.2 percent on Aug. 14 but still higher than a recent low of 7.8 percent on Aug. 7.
Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, said spread of the coronavirus remains “at a higher level than is good for the community.”
“I am pleased the number of patients being admitted to the hospital is a little lower,” he said. “However, if we want our children to go to school in person, we need to more consistently wear masks when out of our homes and indoors. When you are not able to maintain physical distance, please wear a mask. Avoiding large group settings indoors is still wise.”
Elkhart County has a lower positivity rate than most surrounding counties. In St. Joseph County, the seven-day average rate of all tests was 9 percent; it was 9.1 percent in LaGrange County, 6 percent in Noble County, 13.1 percent in Kosciusko County and 1.3 percent in Marshall County.
Across the state, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 5.4 percent with the seven-day average of daily cases reported at 940, still near the state’s all-time average high of 966 reported on Aug. 10.
