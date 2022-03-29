BENTON — Residents are urged to experience nature’s wetlands in the early spring, just as flora and fauna are waking up, in an Elkhart County Parks Department program.
This one-hour program begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31. Visitors should be prepared for a hike and dress for the weather. Dip nets will be provided to capture macroinvertebrates in their natural habitat.
