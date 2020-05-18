ELKHART – The United Against Hunger Drive-Thru Food Drive, held Saturday, raised over 19,000 pounds of donated food and nearly $80,000 to support 12 local food pantries, according to preliminary results.
The food drive was envisioned by Mike Cataldo, a local postal carrier and food security advocate, after he saw reports of a sharp increase in demand at local pantries. He helped bring together a group of nonprofit leaders, who soon realized that a countywide effort was required to address the need. The United Against Hunger Food Drive, sponsored by United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, produced results beyond expectations.
