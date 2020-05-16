ELKHART — Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death were reported in Elkhart County, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 638 and the number of deaths to 23.
Across the state, 656 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 27,280 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.
A total of 1,596 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 46 over the previous day.
Another 145 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 171,358 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 165,448 on Friday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 164. The only other counties with more new cases than Elkhart were Lake, 66, Floyd, 41, and Allen, 34.
A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.
Officials say people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who need a test to return to work after being exposed to the virus can be tested at state-run sites. The state also is encouraging those without symptoms but considered high risk because of their age or health conditions to get tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.