ELKHART — While some area manufacturers this week talked about plans to resume production as early as Monday, others continue to refocus their efforts to produce masks, gowns and other equipment needed by first responders in the fight against the coronavirus.
New Paris-based Smoker Craft Inc. was the most recent to announce plans to reopen, with boat production scheduled to begin on Monday ahead of full production beginning May 4. The announcement Friday follows similar plans by Thor, Dometic, Lippert and others whose facilities had been closed in recent weeks.
In Elkhart, ObeCo Inc. announced it had manufactured and donated 4,500 reusable masks and over 400 hospital gowns to local health organizations so far.
“We have shut down our regular production and sent our workers home to abide by the state stay-at-home order,” said Jason Obendorf, president and owner of ObeCo Inc. “But we have had many of our dedicated employees want to use their professional sewing skills to help in this time of need, so we have opened our doors to come in and make the desperately needed PPE masks and gowns.”
ObeCo contacted Ashleigh Newland of the Elkhart County Incident Command, who coordinates the distribution of the masks and gowns throughout Elkhart County. Fabric was donated by local businesses through the command team and ObeCo turned them into safety masks and gowns.
“It’s wonderful to see our local community step up and fill in the gap to help our emergency responders and health care workers,” Newland said. “This is just one more example of what a thoughtful and giving community we have here in Elkhart.”
While most of the masks and gowns made by ObeCo have stayed in the community, some have gone as far as Charleston, South Carolina; Houston, Texas; and Boise, Idaho.
“I just have to give a big shout out to the ObeCo family for coming in during these scary times and focusing their time and effort into making these PPE garments,” Obendorf said. “It’s really humbling to know that when things get tough, my employees step up on their own volition to do what needs to be done to help others.”
Food Bank distributions
Food Bank of Northern Indiana has been making bonus food distributions across the region, and on Monday plans to make an additional stop in Elkhart County.
The distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.
This is a drive-thru distribution of preboxed and prebagged items, organizers said. The food is free of charge and will be provided, first come first served, to up to 500 households, while supplies last, for those in need of assistance.
All program costs, $154,538, for The Emergency Food Assistance Program are financed with federal funds.
‘Out of This World’ canceled
Due to the recent developments and concerns about the COVID-19 virus, and out of an abundance of caution, the Elkhart County Symphony announced it has canceled its May 16 “Out of This World” concert.
“We have prioritized the health and well-being of our orchestra musicians, the Lerner Theatre production staff, and our patrons in making this difficult decision,” said Karen Braden, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony.
For those who have purchased tickets, the Elkhart County Symphony has outlined several options on its website at elkhartsymphony.com.
“We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” said John Hill, co-executive director of the Elkhart County Symphony. “Your symphony wants to serve you during these challenging times, and we want to bring great symphony music to Elkhart County for a long, continuous future. We will be making exciting announcements about how we will be doing both in the coming days. Please stay posted to our symphony Facebook page, our website, and local media outlets for these announcements.”
Travel trailer provided for testing
Gulf Stream Coach in Nappanee announced it has provided a Gulf Stream travel trailer to the South Bend Clinic for use as a mobile testing facility to help the people of Elkhart County battle the coronavirus and the spread of COVID-19.
The travel trailer provides a warm, dry, secure, controlled base of operations for the health care professionals administering the tests. It is centrally located in Elkhart just off East Jackson Boulevard, in the parking lot adjacent to the new Elkhart Aquatic & Fitness Center.
Those being tested are able to remain in their vehicles, with the tests administered on a “drive-thru” basis from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location provides a convenient yet well-isolated environment with plenty of parking.
“The South Bend Clinic is sincerely grateful for the generosity of Gulf Stream for providing a way for us to continue our COVID-19 testing outreach efforts,” said Kelly Macken-Marble, CEO of the South Bend Clinic. “It is important for the Elkhart community and surrounding areas to have testing capabilities outside St. Joseph County. This is another example of how we are all coming together to better serve the needs of the community.
Anyone seeking a test can contact the South Bend Clinic testing hotline in advance at 574-307-6870 for scheduling. Alternatively, individuals can request “drive-thru” service by reporting to the Elkhart location and calling 574-204-7244 from the parking lot.
In addition to the mobile testing facility, Gulf Stream Coach has been providing essential supplies to local nursing homes.
Goshen Health Foundation establishes fund
Goshen Health Foundation recently established the Goshen Health COVID-19 Response Fund to rapidly address the needs of local workers and families most affected by the pandemic.
“We’ve had so many requests from people in the community who wanted to know how they could help, we felt it was critical to help match such heartfelt generosity with some of the areas of greatest need that otherwise might go unmet,” said Jim Caskey, vice president, Goshen Health Foundation, and campaign director.
Donations are accepted online at GoshenHealth.com/Forms/COVID-19-Give or by calling the foundation office at 574-364-2701.
Funds will be used to aid medical professionals through efforts like providing essential medical supplies, constructing emergency care structures or offering critical support for front line Colleagues, and help individuals and families in the community who are not working, who have medical bills or who have a key family member incapacitated at the hospital.
“Around the world, COVID-19 is bringing individuals, businesses and organizations together to combat this pandemic. We see the same happening right here in our own community. We are so fortunate to be the recipients of such an outpouring of solidarity and support by our community at large. The generosity of this community is unmatched,” Caskey said.
Indiana Toll Road announces relief fund
ITR Concession Company (ITRCC), the operator of the Indiana Toll Road, is establishing the Indiana Toll Road-School Food Relief Fund, a $100,000 grant to help offset the costs of school backpack food programs.
In Indiana, over 47 percent of students receive their meals for free or at a reduced price through the National School Lunch Program. Food scarcity does not end with the school week, and many schools engage in a weekend food distribution, commonly referred to as “Backpack & Snacks” programs. This Food Relief Fund will directly support those students who may be going without food on weekends during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each chosen district or organization will receive between $1,000 and $5,000, determined by the number of applications as well as an assessment of needs. The grants will be used to help fund either an existing Backpack & Snacks program, or as seed money to begin such a program. IDOE public school districts, nonpublic school districts, or charter management organizations within Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties are eligible, with chosen programs to be announced on Monday.
In addition, ITRCC has been committed to supporting each of its employees throughout the COVID-19 crisis. With no layoffs or furloughs, ITRCC staff have been able to continue to support their families and focus on their personal and community well-being.
ITRCC CEO Nic Barr said areas surrounding the Toll Road corridor remain heavily affected by the crisis.
“We’re continually looking to make a positive impact in our community, and the Indiana Toll Road-School Relief Fund is designed to assist those in need, and to support our valued community partners and neighbors,” Barr said.
