ELKHART — Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Elkhart County, the lowest daily number in a week.
The report Monday from the Indiana State Department of Health pushed the total number of cases in the county to 1,008.
The number of new cases from Sunday matched the report from May 17.
The highest daily number since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March, 66, came on Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving that toll for the county at 27.
Also reported Sunday were 201 new tests, most of them from specimens collected Thursday but others from as far back as April 22. That brings the number of tests completed in the county to 7,960, with a positive test rate of 12.7%
Across the state, health officials said Monday that 354 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and an additional eight people have died from the disease.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is now 31,715, after corrections to Sunday's total. A total of 1,832 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and another 152 probable deaths have been reported based on diagnoses for patients without a positive test on record.
A total of 226,251 tests have been reported to the state health department to date, with a positive test rate of 14%. That includes testing conducted by the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Indiana officials are encouraging people with symptoms of COVID-19, people who have been exposed to the virus and need a test to return to work to visit a state-sponsored site for free testing. Tests are also available for people over 65 or those considered high risk — including people with diabetes or other underlying health conditions — even if they do not have symptoms.
The coronavirus causes symptoms such as fever and cough that are mild or moderate and clear up in two to three weeks for most people. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
