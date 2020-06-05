ELKHART — The number of COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County continues to rise, breaking new ground Friday with the highest number yet in a single day, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Ninety-two new cases were confirmed for Thursday and one additional case for Wednesday, the state said in its daily update Friday.
There have been no deaths in Elkhart County since May 23.
State health officials on Friday reported an additional 27 coronavirus-related deaths across Indiana.
Elkhart County Health Officer Lydia Mertz on Friday said the number of new infections this week was 205 cases before Friday’s report was released.
About 13.7 percent of all new cases have been among those 19 and younger, significantly higher than a month ago, she said.
Almost 20 percent of all new cases were in the 20-29 age group, 17 percent in the 30-39 age group, and 18 percent in the 40-49 age group. That means 69 percent of new cases are in people less than 50 years old.
Slightly more females than males are seen with a positive test.
“The demographic information is incomplete, so it is difficult to have accurate numbers, but we know we see a sharp increase among the county’s Hispanic and Latino populations,” she said.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis show more elderly are hospitalized, are critically ill, and more likely to die – especially after age 60. This is even though younger people are more likely to be infected.
The numbers continue to show rising cases again this week, Mertz said.
“We ask younger people to be careful when around your parents, older aunts and uncles, and grandparents. You are more likely to unknowingly spread the virus to someone more susceptible with serious consequences. Please wash your hands, distance yourself, wear a mask and stay home if you are sick. Let’s all commit ourselves to keep our community safe.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
