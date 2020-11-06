ELKHART — A record number of new COVID-19 infections were reported Friday in Elkhart County, along with a record number of hospitalizations.
The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations was 104, with 35 at Goshen Hospital and 69 at Elkhart General.
Hospital officials earlier this week said the rising number of hospitalizations was putting pressure on staff. It is also causing elective procedures to be postponed.
The number of new cases in the county reached a new daily high of 263 on Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday, exceeding the previous high of 238 set on Monday and pushing the seven-day average of positive cases to a new high of 214.
Of the county’s total of 11,448 cases since March, 4,363 were recorded in the last 30 days, about 38.1 percent.
Four more deaths were reported in the county, bringing that total to 161 since the outbreak began in March. Forty-two of those deaths, translating to 26.1 percent, occurred in the past 30 days.
The seven-day average positivity rate among all tests in the county rose to 13.3 percent, a level not seen since April. For individuals, the positivity rate is now at an all-time high of 27.6 percent. Both numbers are as of Oct. 30, the most recent date with no-preliminary data for positivity rates.
Also on Oct. 30, the number of Elkhart County residents getting tested hit an all-time high in the seven-day average, at 501. The number of people getting tested each day has more than doubled during the recent surge in cases but does not explain the surge, since the number of cases has increased by more than seven times in the same period.
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said the numbers are trending in the wrong direction and reminded residents of benchmarks the county hopes to achieve to minimize community spread and “go about our business” at a “blue” threat level as established by state health officials.
The number of new cases per 100,000 residents should be less than 10 per week, she said, and Elkhart County is at 606 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to ISDH.
The seven-day all tests positivity rate should be less than 5 percent, whereas Elkhart County was at 11.33 percent last week.
“So we all have some work ahead of us. Fortunately, Elkhart County is not afraid to put in the work necessary when the rewards are so great,” Mertz’s statement said. “No big expenses or new taxes are needed for us to hit the blue mark. All we need to do is follow the guidelines you are already familiar with, and do them consistently every day.”
Those guidelines include keeping a distance of six feet from others not in your household, washing your hands, wearing a mask when you cannot social distance, avoiding crowded areas, and staying home and getting tested if you feel sick or have been exposed to the virus.
“When you detect the virus early, you can take steps to prevent the spread to other vulnerable people,” Mertz said. “We can reach the benchmark and enjoy less stress in our holidays by working together.”
Indiana also set records Thursday, with 4,706 new cases recorded. This was the third day in a row that the state set a new high for new cases, and the total is now 200,823. Statewide, hospitals have 2,001 COVID-19 inpatients, which is also a new high. An additional 37 deaths were reported in Indiana on Friday, making the state’s death tally 4,306.
