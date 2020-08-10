GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with other local natural resource agencies, is offering an Indiana Master Naturalist class.
Classes will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 1 at different locations throughout the county. The program is designed to provide adults with a basic understanding of Indiana’s natural resources, and give participants hands-on experiences and information about our local natural resources.
Upon completion of their classroom work, including an open-book final exam, participants will be asked to complete 24 volunteer hours working with a local natural resource agency or organization. Volunteer hours can be spent assisting with education programs, maintaining trails, removing invasive species, building and maintaining rain gardens, or any project the volunteer and agency agree will improve that agency’s ability to manage natural resources.
The Elkhart County Master Naturalist program is limited to the first 20 applicants 18 years or older. The tuition fee of $175 is due before Sept. 1. This cost includes all materials for the course such as books. Participants must sign the IMN Creed, and be able to commit to tuition costs, class schedule and volunteer hours.
This program is coordinated in Elkhart County but is open to anyone who wishes to participate. To obtain a registration form, or for more information: Elkhart County SWCD, 574-533-4383, Ext. 3.
